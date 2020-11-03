unilad
Ryan Giggs Arrested On Suspicion Of Assaulting His Girlfriend

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Nov 2020 09:41
Ryan GiggsRyan GiggsPA

Ryan Giggs has denied allegations that he has assaulted his girlfriend, Kate Greville, following his arrest.

The 46-year-old Wales manager was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, and is said to be co-operating with police.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has cancelled a press conference that had been scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. Giggs had been expected to announce his squad for upcoming international games against the USA, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Ryan GiggsRyan GiggsPA

According to a statement released by the FAW:

The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.

As per Wales Online, a representative for Giggs has confirmed the former Manchester United player is cooperating with police following an alleged incident at his Worsley home on the night of Sunday, November 1.

Officers were reportedly called to the £1.7 million mansion following reports of a disturbance, shortly after 10pm.

A statement made on behalf of Giggs reads as follows:

Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him. He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.

Ryan GiggsRyan GiggsPA

As reported by The Sun, Giggs was questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, with a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson making the following statement:

Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.

The arrested man was then released on bail pending enquiries. According to The Sun, Giggs was seen emerging from Pendleton police station on the afternoon of November 2 following hours of questioning, before being driven off in a black Mercedes.

Giggs and Greville have reportedly been romantically involved since 2017. They met back in 2013 when she began working as a PR executive for Hotel Football, an Old Trafford-based hotel that Giggs co-owns.

Giggs took up the position of Wales manager back in January 2018, and has since led the team to qualify for Euro 2020. The competition will now take place in 2021 on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, assault, domestic abuse, Girlfriend, Now, Wales

