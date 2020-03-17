Ryan Reynolds Shares Hugh Jackman’s Number During Coronavirus Isolation
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $1 million to offer support amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the Deadpool star couldn’t help but have a dig at Hugh Jackman while he was at it.
Reynolds and Lively took to social media to share the news, announcing they will be giving money to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America – two hunger relief organisations operating a network of food banks in their respective countries.
The two organisations are in need of additional support in the wake of the coronavirus – aka COVID-19 – pandemic, which has put food in high demand and left some without job security, meaning they rely on food banks to feed their families.
In an Instagram post, Reynolds wrote:
Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Lively shared the same message, adding:
Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated… Remember the love that can travel through all this.
The couple, who are known for their online banter, both ended their messages on a light-hearted note, with Lively joking that ’emotional distancing’ wasn’t a valid excuse for Reynolds to avoid his mother-in-law.
The Deadpool star, on the other hand, took the opportunity to rope in his long-time frenemy Jackman, joking he’d be exactly the kind of ‘older adult’ in need of a connection and adding his ‘phone number’ to allow people to get in touch.
Before you get too excited, no, unfortunately it wasn’t Hugh Jackman’s actual phone number.
He wrote:
Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.
(Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[sad face]-Hugh)
Jackman hasn’t responded to the dig at the time of writing, March 17, but the pair’s endless back-and-forth suggests he’ll definitely have something to say on the matter!
In a statement to Variety, Dan Nisbet, vice president of Major Gifts at Feeding America, expressed his thanks to Lively and Reynolds for their donation.
He said:
We are so grateful for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s extremely generous donation, and for all of the donations we’ve been receiving.
The Feeding America network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to aid and provide meal assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors — children, the elderly, families struggling with food insecurity and individuals facing job disruptions — throughout our nation during this unprecedented time.
Generosity like theirs will make all the difference.
Both Reynolds and Lively shared links to the organisations, encouraging those who are able to do so to offer their support.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Celebrity, Blake Lively, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Feeding America, Food Banks Canada, hugh jackman, Ryan Reynolds
CreditsRyan Reynolds/Instagram and 2 others
Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
Blake Lively/Instagram
Variety
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada