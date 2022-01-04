Ryanair Flight Forced Into Emergency Landing After Fire Reportedly Erupted Mid-Flight

@thomasdrie49/Twitter

A Ryanair flight heading from the UK to Portugal was forced into making an emergency landing in France after a fire broke out mid-flight.

Flight FR4052 took off from Manchester at 6.33pm yesterday, January 3, and was scheduled to arrive at 9.30pm in Faro, Portugal.

However, the flight was forced to land at Brest in north-west France around 7.21pm after a fire reportedly erupted on board, with the incident being shared to Twitter.

The caption read:

Flight FR4052/RYR85BC has squawked 7700. They are descending after only about 40 minutes after they departed from MAN (Manchester). They were originally scheduled to land in FAO (Faro) but they may divert.

7700 is the flight code for an emergency. Tracking software shows that the flight descended from about 41,000ft to 6,725ft in seven minutes, which led to the concern that the plane had lost cabin pressure.

Police cars and fire trucks were on the runway as the plane landed, and passengers were escorted off.

There was some worry that passengers would have to self-isolate in France upon arrival but they were allowed to board another aircraft, to continue their originally planned journey.

People reacted to the news on Twitter, commenting on the flight’s quick decent.

One user said: ‘was a very steep descent too. At times over 32 m/s!’

Another user added ‘I was a bit concerned’ in reaction to the tweet. Ryanair has not yet commented on the incident, however, this wasn’t the only emergency landing making headlines.

The news comes after an Aer Lingus flight from Birmingham to Dublin was forced to make an emergency landing in Manchester.

The airline said the landing was due to ‘technical issues’ and that all passengers were given stays at the airport before they continued their journey to Dublin.