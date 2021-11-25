unilad
Advert

Ryanair Offers £4.99 Flights In Unbelievable Limited Scheme

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 25 Nov 2021 15:21
Ryanair Offers £4.99 Flights In Unbelievable Limited SchemeAlamy

Ryanair is offering huge discounts on flights, with some going for as little as £4.99 as part of its Black Friday sale.

The airline launched a Buy One Get One Free sale which ends tomorrow, November 26, at midnight.

Advert

In the deal, which spans over 1,000 European destinations and includes one million seats, customers can purchase a plane ticket for as little as £4.99 one way.

For £4.99 each way, you can get a flight from London Stansted to destinations such as Denmark and Cork, between December 1 to February 26, 2022, The Sun reports.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, said:

Advert

Black Friday has come early at Ryanair as we unveil our amazing ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer, with 1m seats available for travel across 1,000 routes from 1 Dec 2021 to 18 Feb 2022.

Customers can book a well-deserved city break or a long overdue holiday and bring a plus one completely free – the ultimate Black Friday bargain.

The Black Friday deal follows the announcement of flights for summer 2022 by the company, with fares beginning at £29.99.

Ryanair (Alamy) Alamy

However, despite the massively reduced prices, the reactions to the Black Friday sale has been mixed on Twitter. One user said: ‘If we keep ignoring the #ClimateCrisis, we will have many black days soon. #Flyless.’

Advert

Another wrote:

Why are all the deals apart from one all Dec-Jan? Now Feb but only one June! None for late Autumn Sept 2022.

A third commented: ‘If only Ryanair were this efficient with their flights.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims
News

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Professor Who Said Sexual Attraction To Children Isn’t Always ‘Immoral’ Resigns
News

Professor Who Said Sexual Attraction To Children Isn’t Always ‘Immoral’ Resigns

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead
News

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead

Topics: News, Airplane, Flights, Now

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    FANCY FREE Ryanair launches Buy One Get One Free on flights in Black Friday sale – meaning you can fly for just £5

 