Ryanair Offers £4.99 Flights In Unbelievable Limited Scheme
Ryanair is offering huge discounts on flights, with some going for as little as £4.99 as part of its Black Friday sale.
The airline launched a Buy One Get One Free sale which ends tomorrow, November 26, at midnight.
In the deal, which spans over 1,000 European destinations and includes one million seats, customers can purchase a plane ticket for as little as £4.99 one way.
For £4.99 each way, you can get a flight from London Stansted to destinations such as Denmark and Cork, between December 1 to February 26, 2022, The Sun reports.
Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, said:
Black Friday has come early at Ryanair as we unveil our amazing ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer, with 1m seats available for travel across 1,000 routes from 1 Dec 2021 to 18 Feb 2022.
Customers can book a well-deserved city break or a long overdue holiday and bring a plus one completely free – the ultimate Black Friday bargain.
The Black Friday deal follows the announcement of flights for summer 2022 by the company, with fares beginning at £29.99.
However, despite the massively reduced prices, the reactions to the Black Friday sale has been mixed on Twitter. One user said: ‘If we keep ignoring the #ClimateCrisis, we will have many black days soon. #Flyless.’
Another wrote:
Why are all the deals apart from one all Dec-Jan? Now Feb but only one June! None for late Autumn Sept 2022.
A third commented: ‘If only Ryanair were this efficient with their flights.’
