Sabina Nessa: Man Accused Of Killing Teacher Admits Responsibility For Her Death

Metropolitan Police/Alamy

The man accused of killing primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has admitted responsibility for her death, but has pleaded not guilty to murder.

28-year-old Nessa was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, south east London, while walking to meet a friend on September 17.

Nessa’s body was discovered by a dog walker the following day, close to the site of the park community centre.

Alamy

On September 26, Met Police arrested 36-year-old garage worker Koci Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, and charged him with Nessa’s murder.

The prosecution has alleged that Selamaj travelled to London with the intention of carrying out a ‘pre-meditated and predatory’ attack. It is claimed that Selamaj, believed to have been a complete stranger to Nessa, struck the teacher with a 2ft weapon as she walked through the park.

Appearing today, December 16, at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing, Selamaj entered a formal not guilty plea to murder. However, it was indicated on Selamaj’s behalf that he accepted responsibility for Nessa’s death.

Alamy

Senior judge Justice Wall asked defence barrister Aidan Harvey, ‘Is there any dispute your client killed Ms Nessa?’. In response to this, Harvey replied, ‘There is not, my Lord. He accepts he killed her,’ BBC News reports.

Selamaj, who received assistance from an Albanian interpreter while in the dock, only spoke to give confirmation of his identity and the plea entered.

Senior judge, Mr Justice Wall, will schedule a further hearing for February 25, 2022, with a trial set up for five weeks from June 7.