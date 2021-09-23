Sabina Nessa: Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Teacher
Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on the suspicion he murdered teacher Sabina Nessa.
Nessa, 28, who was a teacher at Rushey Green Primary School in south-east London, left her home on Astell Road, located between Eltham and Lewisham, shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, September 17. She had been planning to meet with a friend at The Depot, a Kidbrooke Village pub, but never arrived.
The following day, Nessa’s body was discovered in Cator Park, close to the OneSpace community café, at approximately 7.30pm. It’s believed that she was murdered during her short walk through the park.
According to Sky, this is the second arrest made in connection to the murder of Nessa.
Along with announcing the arrest, the Metropolitan Police has also shared aa pair of images with the public. The first image, taken from CCTV, shows a man walking in Pegler Square, SE3, on the same night that Nessa was murdered. It is believed this man may have information regarding Nessa’s murder.
The second image police have shared is of a silver vehicle that is believed to be connected to the man in the first image. The image of the silver vehicle is also captured in the Pegler Square area.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said:
Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, also released a statement:
Our team has been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.
We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.
Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.
More to follow.
Those with any information about this case are advised to call the incident room on 0208 721 4266, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
