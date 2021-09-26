Sabina Nessa: Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

Alamy/Metropolitan Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering teacher Sabina Nessa.

The 38-year-old was arrested early this morning, September 26, at an address in East Sussex and taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said, as per Metro:

Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Nessa, 28, who was a teacher at Rushey Green Primary School in south-east London, left her home on Astell Road, located between Eltham and Lewisham, shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, September 17. She had been planning to meet with a friend at The Depot, a Kidbrooke Village pub, but never arrived.

The following day, Nessa’s body was discovered in Cator Park, close to the OneSpace community café, at approximately 7.30pm. It’s believed that she was killed during her short walk through the park.

This latest development comes after the Metropolitan Police shared a pair of images with the public. The first, taken from CCTV, shows a man walking in Pegler Square, SE3, on the same night that Nessa was killed.

The second image the Met shared was of a silver vehicle that is believed to be connected to the man in the first image. The image of the silver vehicle is also captured in the Pegler Square area.

More to follow…

