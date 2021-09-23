unilad
Sabina Nessa: Police Say Teacher Was Murdered On Five-Minute Walk To Meet A Friend

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Sep 2021 08:36
Sabina Nessa: Police Say Teacher Was Murdered On 5-Minute Walk To Meet A FriendAlamy/Metropolitan Police

Police believe that missing primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered during a five-minute walk to meet a friend.

Nessa, 28, who taught at Rushey Green Primary School in south-east London, left her Astell Road home, located between Eltham and Lewisham, shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, September 17. She had been planning to meet with a friend at The Depot, a Kidbrooke Village pub, but never arrived.

The following day, Nessa’s body was discovered in Cator Park, close to the OneSpace community café, at approximately 7.30pm. It’s believed that she was murdered during her short walk through the park.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said:

Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.

Garrity stated that police are seeing ‘good progress’ in this investigation, with specialist officers remaining at the scene to carry out ‘intensive searches’ and enquiries.

He added:

We believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help.

If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us.

A post-mortem examination, conducted on Monday, September 20, was found to be inconclusive.

Those with any information about this case are advised to call the incident room on 0208 721 4266, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

