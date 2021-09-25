Sabina Nessa: Prime Murder Suspect Still At Large

Metropolitan Police

Detectives fear the prime suspect in the alleged murder of Sabina Nessa may still be at large after the 28-year-old was discovered dead in south-east London last weekend.

Sabina, a teacher, had been making what should apparently have been a five-minute journey to meet a friend at The Depot bar last Friday, September 17.

Advert 10

Her body was discovered by a member of the public in Cator Park in Kidbrooke the following day and two men were consequently arrested in connection with the alleged killing, though they have both been released under further investigation.

Meanwhile, amid fears the prime suspect may still be at large, detectives involved in the case are seeking a man who was seen on CCTV near to where Nessa, 28, was found dead.

In a bid to track down the man, the Metropolitan police released a 12-second clip that shows him wearing a black hooded coat and grey jeans.

Advert 10

He appeared to be balding and pulled at his hood as he walked down a footpath in the area, while apparently clutching a red or orange object in his right hand.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man has been asked to contact the Met, with Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe urging people to come forward as she spoke outside the force’s New Scotland Yard headquarters on Friday.

Per The Guardian, Rolfe commented, ‘Anybody out there who may know who he is, or if you’ve seen that footage, and you have any information, no matter how small, please do get in touch. This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident. We’re working incredibly hard to secure justice for Sabina’s family who are at the forefront of our mind at the moment.’

Advert 10

Police have declined to comment on reports that suggest Nessa was hit over the head shortly after leaving her block of flats before being carried to the park, with Rolf explaining, ‘There will be lines of inquiry that we can share and those that we can’t, it’s really important that we maintain an open mind and do everything we can.’

Police are also seeking information relating to a silver vehicle captured on CCTV in the same area as the man was seen last weekend.