Sabina Nessa: Vigil To Be Held For Teacher Who Was Discovered Murdered In A Park

Alamy/Metropolitan Police

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday night, September 24, in memory of Sabina Nessa, whose body was discovered in a south London park last Saturday.

Police believe the 28-year-old primary school teacher was murdered during a ‘five-minute’ walk through Cator Park on Friday, September 17. She had been on her way to meet a friend at The Depot pub in Peglar Square, Kidbrooke Village, having set off from her home shortly before 8.30pm, but never arrived.

Nessa’s death is being treated as a murder, however a post-mortem examination carried out Monday, September 20 at Greenwich Mortuary proved to be inconclusive.

It’s understood that a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder. However, he has since been released under further investigation, as per the Met Police.

Now, Reclaim These Streets, the group that organised a vigil for Sarah Everard, will hold a vigil for Nessa in Peglar Square on Friday, September 24, at 7pm. Those unable to attend are asked to ‘please light a candle at 7pm on your doorstep’.

In a statement, Reclaim These Streets said:

We are angry and heartbroken to hear about the loss of yet another woman. This is an epidemic of violence against women.

It added, ‘Enough with reports, what is the actual plan to keep us safe and alive?’

Anyone with information or any witnesses are being asked to call police on 101, reference 5747/18. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

