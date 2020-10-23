Sacha Baron Cohen Says He Was 'Concerned' Watching Trump's Attorney In Hotel Room ABC/Amazon Prime

Sacha Baron Cohen has said he was ‘concerned’ during Rudy Giuliani’s controversial scene in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

Borat 2 has finally been released into the wild, and there’s one scene everyone is talking about: Giuliani’s ‘gotcha’ in the hotel alongside actress Maria Bakalova, who plays the titular character’s 15-year-old daughter.

The former mayor of New York, who is also an attorney for US President Donald Trump and dubbed any implications from the compromising clip as a ‘complete fabrication’, can be seen reaching into his trousers in a hotel room as he ‘tucks his shirt in’.

Check out a clip from Baron Cohen’s interview below:

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Baron Cohen addressed the clip and Giuliani’s claims he did nothing inappropriate.

The actor said, ‘I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour, heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.’

He went on to say he was ‘concerned’ for Bakalova during the scene, but was carefully monitoring the situation by text, adding that it’s his ‘responsibility as a producer to make sure the lead actor is looked after’. Bakalova urged she didn’t feel unsafe, especially with ‘Sacha in her corner’ and the rest of the team.

Borat 2 Amazon Studios

In another interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Baron Cohen said, ‘But what I would say is that I would never, as a producer, have let an actress be in a dangerous situation, so the idea for me was always to intervene as Borat.’

He added, ‘I will say he was concerned enough about the interview to call the police and the police actually raided the hotel room afterwards, which generally you need a warrant for. All I’d say is the only person responsible for what Rudy Giuliani did was Rudy Giuliani.’

President Trump's Lawyer Denies He Did Anything Wrong In New Borat Movie Amazon Studios

Ahead of the film’s wide release today, October 23, Giuliani tweeted, ‘The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.’

Baron Cohen briefly reprised the role of Borat to defend Giuliani, saying, ‘What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you: Anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis.’

However, across all interviews, he’s urged people to watch the movie and make their own minds up about the scene. ‘He did what he did… it was pretty clear to us,’ he said.

Borat 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.