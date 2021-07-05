unilad
Sadiq Khan Calls For Boris Johnson To Keep Face Masks Mandatory On Public Transport

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Jul 2021 15:10
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called upon Boris Johnson to ensure that face masks remain mandatory for those travelling on public transport.

Khan has reportedly met with the Tfl commissioner, and has determined that keeping face masks a requirement on public transport would be the ‘simplest and safest’ option after July 19.

The PM is due to address the nation this evening regarding the final step towards easing lockdown restrictions.

As per Politico, Khan’s team has given the following statement:

It is important that we continue to follow the science around the extent to which they limit transmission on transport and in busy indoor spaces.

Evidence shows that the wearing of facemasks gives many Londoners the confidence that they can travel safely on public transport.

People feeling confident they can travel on our tubes, buses and trains as they get busier will be a vital part of encouraging more people into central London as restrictions are lifted further, and it is something that we will continue to look at closely.

The purpose of tonight’s announcement is to give people and businesses enough time to adequately prepare for the easing of restrictions, with Johnson expected to outline what the country can expect next in regards to social distancing, face coverings and working from home.

