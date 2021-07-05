Sadiq Khan Calls For Boris Johnson To Keep Face Masks Mandatory On Public Transport

It is important that we continue to follow the science around the extent to which they limit transmission on transport and in busy indoor spaces.

Evidence shows that the wearing of facemasks gives many Londoners the confidence that they can travel safely on public transport.

People feeling confident they can travel on our tubes, buses and trains as they get busier will be a vital part of encouraging more people into central London as restrictions are lifted further, and it is something that we will continue to look at closely.