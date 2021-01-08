Sadiq Khan Declares COVID Emergency In London PA Images

Sadiq Khan has declared COVID-19 an effective emergency in London, after case numbers continue to soar.

The mayor of the capital declared the ‘major incident’ following talks with NHS London, local authorities, emergency services and Public Health England, as hospitals in the area struggle to cope.

Khan issued a statement urging Londoners to stay at home, announcing he had declared the emergency ‘because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die,’ The Guardian reports.

‘Our heroic doctors, nurses and NHS staff are doing an amazing job, but with cases rising so rapidly, our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed. The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically,’ he added.

When a situation like this is declared, it requires a coordinated response between the emergency services and relevant authorities, as was declared in Manchester when cases began to soar in August 2020. Previous incidents, which have provoked a state of emergency to be declared in the city include the Grenfell Tower fire and the Westminster Bridge and London Bridge terror attack.

London has become the worst hit area in the UK, during the second big wave of the virus, with the ambulance service taking up to 8,000 calls a day, compared to its usual 5,500 calls on a busy day.

Now, Khan has asked Boris Johnson for extra powers, which will allow him to close places of worship and ask people to wear masks outdoors in crowded areas.

‘I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point,’ Khan wrote on Twitter.

‘One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.’

As it stands, there are currently more than 7,000 COVID patients in London hospitals, which is 2,000 more than was seen during the first peak in April 2020. Around 1,000 patients are currently on ventilators.

The number of cases in people above the age of 60 has quadrupled since Christmas day, while more 19-to-30-year-olds are being hospitalised by the new strain of the virus.