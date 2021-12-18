unilad
Sadiq Khan Declares Major Incident Over ‘Huge Surge’ Of Omicron Cases In London

by : Shola Lee on : 18 Dec 2021 15:24
Sadiq Khan Declares Major Incident Over 'Huge Surge' Of Omicron Cases In London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in the capital amid a ‘huge surge’ in Omicron cases.

Khan spoke earlier today, December 18, to reporters at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge football ground, which is currently being used as a vaccination centre.

The Mayor of London said he is ‘incredibly concerned’ about the Omicron variant and the increase in cases.

London Mayor Calls For Slave Trader Statues To Be Removed From CityPA Images

Khan has been meeting with colleagues from the NHS and fire service about the rise in infections, as more than 10,000 new cases were reported across the nation today, Sky News reports.

No new measures have been announced, but Khan has declared a major incident, in response to the increase of cases.

He said:

In the last 24 hours, we have had the largest number of new cases since the pandemic began, more than 26,000.

Hospital admissions are going up but also staff absences are going up by massive levels, so I have taken the decision, along with our partners, to declare a major incident.

A major incident is declared when an event or situation, with a range of serious consequences, requires special arrangements to be enforced by one or more response teams.

The Mayor of London went on to say that it was important to minimise the impact of the new variant on the capital.

Khan continued:

Khan continued:

We are already feeling the impact across the capital and while we are still learning about this variant, it’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimise the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination programme.

In the past week, the number of patients in London hospitals with Covid-19 has gone up 29%, the Evening Standard reports.

Khan has urged those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their jabs.

‘We know that the vaccine offer our best defence against the virus. There are now more clinics in London delivering vaccines than at any point during the pandemic. I urge all Londoners to book their appointment or to go to one of the many walk-in centres across the capital as soon as you can,’ he added.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

