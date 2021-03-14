Sadiq Khan ‘Not Satisfied’ With Met Commissioner Cressida Dick’s Explanation Of Police Actions

I completely understand why women, girls and allies wanted to hold a vigil to remember Sarah and all women who have been subjected to violence or lost their lives at the hands of men, and to reclaim the public spaces where women are made to feel so unsafe.

Last week I called on the Government and police to work with organisers of the vigil to clarify the law and find a way for it to take place legally and safely. On Friday a High Court judge made clear there was a window to agree a way for a vigil to go ahead safely.

I received assurances from the Metropolitan Police last week that the vigil would be policed sensitively. In my view, this was not the case.