Sadiq Khan Says He’ll Go Clubbing Once Restrictions Lift, Urges Londoners To Get Vaccinated

PA Images/Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan has revealed he plans to go clubbing for the first time in 25 years once restrictions lift in the UK, as he urged Londoners to get vaccinated to help the city get back to normal.

The Mayor of London spoke to UNILAD ahead of the launch of a new digital campaign calling on young Londoners to get their first jabs ahead of restrictions lifting on July 19, and said that the vaccine rollout was a ‘gamechanger’ for ‘reopening our city to how we’ve sorely missed it over the last 16 months’.

More than 50% of Londoners aged 18-29 have already received their first vaccine dose, but Khan stressed that despite restrictions being set to lift on July 19, it was important that young people continued to step up and get jabbed to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Mayor of London

‘You could be someone who gets the virus and passes it on, even though you don’t have any symptoms,’ he said. ‘So you could be risking the wellbeing of yourself, your family and your community.’

‘What’s really important is for Londoners to be aware that this virus will be here for some time, so what we’ve got to try and do is mitigate [the risk.] That’s why it’s so important to get the jab.’

Over the next two days, anyone living in London who gets vaccinated, or books a vaccination, can enter in a draw to win two tickets to the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley this Sunday, with 50 others set to get the chance to watch the final at a fan park in Trafalgar Square.

‘All New York offered was to go to a local tourist attraction, and all Toronto offered was to go to a basketball game,’ Khan said. ‘You’ve got a chance to watch England potentially make history.’

With all remaining restrictions set to lift in the UK in less than two weeks time, Khan said he’ll be encouraging young Londoners to get out and enjoy what the city has to offer. As for what he himself was looking forward to doing once restrictions were lifted, the Mayor revealed, ‘I’m somebody who has not been clubbing for 25 years, so I’m looking forward to going clubbing.’

PA Images

While Khan didn’t reveal exactly which clubs he planned to hit up in two weeks time, he did say he’d go anywhere that played ’80s music or R&B. ‘I was an embarrassing dad dancer before I was a dad, I’m not going to change,’ he said.

Following the government’s announcement on Monday, June 5, Khan has called for Londoners to continue to take precautions even after July 19, and is campaigning for face masks to still be compulsory on public transport.

‘The one way we’re going to get people back to central London is for them to feel safe,’ he said. ‘We do that by wearing a face mask on public transport, where it’s not always possible to keep social distance, and [by increasing] public confidence.’

