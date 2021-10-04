Sainsbury’s Respond After Video Of Rats Crawling Over Croissants Goes Viral

@anthonymitson/Instagram

Put down your pastry and hold on to your screams, for rats have been videoed taking over a Sainsbury’s bakery section.

If there was one thing you wish you’d rather not seen and just been oblivious to as you munched on your morning croissant, then it’s this video.

Anthony Mitson, a filmmaker, was in a north London branch of Sainsbury’s on Essex Road in Islington, when he saw the last remaining croissant ravished not by an eager commuter but a pair of rodents.

Sainsbury’s have since responded to Mitson’s discovery and film of the thieving rats, which he recorded just in the nick of time before they fled the scene of the crime, towards the dairy section.

Alamy

On Sunday, the store was cleaned and pest control were called, as the supermarket giant took ‘immediate action’ against the creatures, Metro reports.

However, as quick as Sainsbury’s responded to the new store occupiers, Mitson’s video travelled round the internet just as fast.

The video went viral on social media and internet users subsequently accused the company of ‘putting […] customers’ health at risk’ and ‘unsanitary conditions’.

Despite the precautions the supermarket is taking, customers were quick to take to Twitter to respond to Mitson‘s horrifying video. One said, ‘I would SCREAM if I saw that. I can’t abide rats.’

Another commented:

That’s only Remy from Ratatouille inspecting the bread is all v.v. nothing to worry about.

A third wrote, ‘They living good too. Big a** rats.’

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s stated that ‘safety and hygiene is the most important thing’ to the store, before apologising for the experience. ‘We are taking immediate action to clean our Essex Road store and pest control have been called,’ they said. They concluded by reassuring customers that they would do everything they could to ‘ensure the problem is fixed as soon as possible’.

Alamy

This is not the first Sainsbury’s scandal to have recently emerged either, as according to Metro, on Friday, claims against a delivery driver surfaced. It was alleged that the driver left a bottle of his own urine in an empty container, in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.

The container was later filled with shopping for a customer, some of which was loose and fresh. According to Grimsby Live, the bottle of urine was later apparently discovered when another driver took over the vehicle.

In a statement about the incident, Sainsbury’s said that ‘immediate action’ was taken when it occurred earlier in the year. They detailed that all staff ‘are trained to meet strict hygiene standards’.

