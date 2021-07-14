Sainsbury’s Urgently Recalls Vegan Lasagne Found To Contain Pork, Beef And Milk

Sainsbury's/PA Images

Sainsbury’s has recalled its vegan lasagne after it was discovered that a batch of the supposedly meat-free meals had been filled with pork and beef.

The supermarket’s ‘Love Your Veg’ ready meal was supposed to contain butternut squash and lentils, but the company said in an urgent recall notice that a batch of the meals had accidentally been made using a meat ragu intended for a non-vegan product.

Advert 10

Sainsbury's

In an ‘allergen alert’ issued by Sainsbury’s and the Food Standards Agency, which was alerted to the manufacturing mix-up, customers who had bought one of the meals from the affected batch were warned that the product not only contained meat but also milk, which the FSA said could constitute a health risk for customers with milk or lactose intolerance.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said:

As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased the above product with a use by date of July, 17, only and have an allergy or an intolerance to Milk, or who do not eat Pork or Beef not to eat it and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

Advert 10

The supermarket chain has also sought to reassure its customers that ‘no other Sainsbury’s products have been affected by this issue’, but it was too late to avoid the backlash, with many vegans having already taken to social media to express their disappointment at the error.

‘Though it’s great more supermarkets are offering vegan food, they really need to take responsibility for ensuring their food is what it says on the label & apologise when it’s not,’ tweeted @TheMorganics, with another user agreeing, ‘Where does this leave vegans like me when we can’t trust the labelling from a household name like this?’

‘I have them sooo often and haven’t eaten meat in 10 years?! thought makes me feel grossss,’ another person wrote.

Advert 10

While many were willing to accept the the mistake was a genuine accident on the part of the supermarket, others took an extreme approach, with the error leading some vegans to declare that they would be ‘boycotting’ the supermarket.

The recall comes just over a month after Tesco was also forced to issue a recall after pieces of plastic were discovered in its baby food.