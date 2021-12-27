Sajid Javid Confirms No Further Covid Restrictions Before New Year
After Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland introduced restrictions on Boxing Day to stem the spread of Omicron, those in England waited to see what decision, if any, Boris Johnson would make today, December 27.
After an update with scientists and the publication of new figures from the past couple of days, the government seemed set to make an announcement regarding further restrictions on top of those already in place.
Now, it seems nothing new will be enforced until the New Year, though people should ‘remain cautious’, according to health secretary Sajid Javid.
‘Of course we look at the data on a daily basis, that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period, but there will be no further measures before the New Year,’ Javid told Sky News.
The health secretary did not rule out further measures being introduced in January, saying the government ‘will see’ what is needed, depending on the data.
Javid added:
We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations, and you know, take a lateral flow test if that makes sense.
Celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation indoors if you can, please remain cautious.
And when we get into the New Year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures – but nothing more until then at least.
The news comes after the UK recorded 98,515 new cases of Omicron today, December 27. The latest figures from the government also showed there were 113,628 cases reported on Christmas Day and 103,893 cases on Boxing Day.
