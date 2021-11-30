unilad
Sajid Javid Cuts Interview Short To Take Reporter To Get Vaccinated

by : Hannah Smith on : 30 Nov 2021 09:47
Sajid Javid Cuts Interview Short To Take Reporter To Get VaccinatedSky News

Health Secretary Sajid Javid boosted the booster jab numbers by at least one yesterday, after convincing a journalist to get his third dose on the spot.

Javid was being interviewed by Sky News reporter Jon Craig about the expanded vaccination roll-out when he asked him whether he’d received his booster jab yet, to which Craig replied that it hadn’t yet been six months since he’d been given his second dose.

‘Under the new rule you’ll be okay. Come back here later this week,’ Javid said, before adding ‘in fact they might give it to you now if you walk in’.

Despite Craig protesting that he’d got to go back to work after the interview, Javid decided he was not going to take no for an answer, telling him, ‘Just go do it now, I’ll tell the office.’

Eventually, Craig agreed to go for it, with Javid volunteering to escort him in to the nearby vaccination centre at St Thomas’ Hospital, where the pair were conducting their interview.

The spontaneous interaction has won the health secretary rare praise on social media, with one person writing, ‘There is something very positive and down to earth about this, more of this from politicians please.’

Sajid Javid (Alamy)Alamy

‘It feels almost odd that a Cabinet Minister is displaying some genuine empathy,’ another person commented.

Under new guidelines announced by the government yesterday, all adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive their booster jab three months after their second dose, with prime minister Boris Johnson set to lay out plans for expanding the booster rollout later today.

The renewed campaign comes amid concerns about the potential impact of the new omicron variant, with at least eight cases confirmed in the UK.

