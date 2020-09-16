Samuel L. Jackson Swears In 15 Languages To Encourage People To Vote Samuel L. Jackson/Twitter

Samuel L. Jackson is encouraging people to vote by using his superpower: swearing like nobody else can.

Advert

The Pulp Fiction actor’s use of the word ‘f*ck’ is iconic, whether it’s while chomping down on a Big Kahuna burger or expressing his impatience with ‘these motherf*cking snakes on this motherf*cking plane’.

With November’s presidential election looming on the US’ horizon, celebrities are getting involved with political campaigning, even if it’s just urging people to register to vote. Jackson’s effort is probably the best of all.

Check out Jackson’s expletive-laced video below:

Advert

Earlier this week, the MCU star offered an attractive incentive: if 2,500 people registered to vote via his HeadCount link, a non-partisan voter registration drive, he promised to teach his fans how to swear in 15 different languages.

Of course, people obliged, and Jackson posted a video to Twitter with the caption: ‘You guys showed up and blasted through our Voter Action Goal for #GoodToVote! So as promised, here’s some Cussin’ 15 ways to go! Thanks for getting involved and make sure to #vote on Nov.3rd!’

Now, he doesn’t actually explicitly say which swear word or phrase he’s translating – however, from ‘suck ya madda’ in Jamaican Patois, one can make a sensible guess that it’s ‘motherf*cker’.

His hilarious lesson includes the following languages: Basque, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Swahili, Nepali, Jamaican Patois, Icelandic, Maori, Haitian, Bemba, Czech, Esperanto, Catalan, Brazilian Portuguese and Thai.

Concluding the video, Jackson says: ‘Alright, pass this on, make sure you get other people to register to vote and make sure you go out and vote too. You plus three. Thank you.’

Samuel L. Jackson Swear Video Samuel L. Jackson/Twitter

Jackson has been very vocal about President Donald Trump ahead of the election. As part of his monologue while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said: ‘Who can still be voting for this guy after all the stuff that has gone down on his watch? The fact of the matter is that Donald Trump is dangerous for our country.’

Advert

He’s also used his swearing for good over the course of the pandemic, once again teaming up with Go the F*ck to Sleep author Adam Mansbach to tell the world to Stay the F*ck at Home.

While Jackson’s cursing is undoubtedly legendary, he’s only number three in the swearing rankings. Across his filmography, he’s produced 301 swears, while Leonardo DiCaprio has swore 361 times. However, Jonah Hill sits on the throne with 376 swears (mainly thanks to The Wolf of Wall Street, which includes 715 curses in total).

Regardless, don’t forget the main point of all this: register to vote motherf*ckers.