Sandra Oh Makes Powerful Speech At Stop Asian Hate Rally
Actor Sandra Oh has delivered a powerful speech at a Stop Asian Hate rally, declaring that she is ‘proud to be Asian’.
Using a megaphone to address attendees, Killing Eve star Sandra spoke at a protest on in Oakland, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 20, just a few minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh.
The rally was organised in the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings which left eight people dead. Six of those who were murdered were Asian women.
In footage from the rally, Sandra can be heard telling protesters:
For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.
One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.
She continued:
I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?
The crowd responded with an affirmative ‘yes!’, and loud applause was heard as Sandra firmly stated, ‘I am proud to be Asian’, asking protesters to make the same declaration.
The suspect in the Atlanta shooting spree, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, has denied having had a racial motivation for the attacks.
At a press conference, it was stated that Long could have had a ‘sex addiction’ and also ‘could have frequented’ some of the spas where the shooting took place. Police have refused to confirm the attack as a hate crime.
However, many people have expressed scepticism that race hadn’t been a factor, criticising officers for appearing to downplay the the role of anti-Asian bias.
Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted:
Having one possible motive does not negate other motives. Suppose a murderer has a food addiction and only shoots employees at Korean restaurants. That would arguably be racially motivated.
Anti-Asian hate crimes have seen a rise across the world since the beginning of the pandemic, and some believe this is because COVID-19 originated from China.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by the Atlanta spa shootings.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
