Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
The Norwegian Postal Service has taken an early lead in the contest for this year’s most emotional Christmas advert, by giving Santa his very own gay love story.
The short film, cheekily titled When Harry Met Santa, sees a dapper man named Harry stealing moments with Santa Claus during his brief visits every Christmas Eve.
As their relationship develops year after year, the tear-jerking clip shows Harry consumed with longing and loneliness as he waits out the 364 days that span his meetings with his bearded paramour.
The YouTube clip, which features English subtitles, ends with Harry finally working up the courage to declare his love for Santa, writing him a letter that reads ‘all I want for Christmas is you,’ and spending this Christmas getting the romantic Santa make-out session he’s been dreaming about all these years.
Smitten with his new lover, Santa turns to the Norwegian Postal Service (Posten Norge) to take some of the present delivery duties off his hands, to give the new couple more time to spend with each other during the festive season.
According to Pink News, the heartwarming advert was created to mark 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in Norway, with a caption at the end of the advert reading ‘In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want.’
The postal service’s marketing director, Monica Solberg, told LGBTQ Nation:
Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity, and we would like to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this fine love story.
In last year’s campaign, Santa was angry at Norway Post, which took away from him the ‘business’ – this year, Santa is happy that Norway Post can relieve him a little, so that he can be with the one he loves.
Posten Norge’s message of love and inclusivity has received an overwhelming response on social media, as viewers raise to dub it the best Christmas campaign of the year.
