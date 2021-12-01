Santa’s ‘Awful’ Question To Mother Of Deaf Child Causes Controversy

NZSl with Carter/Facebook

A shopping mall Santa has ruined the internet’s Christmas spirit after his insensitive response to meeting a deaf child went viral.

The incident, which took place at a Santa’s grotto in New Zealand, saw a mother horrified when her 5-year-old son Carter’s visit didn’t go as planned.

In a clip posted to Facebook, Carter can be seen sat next to Santa with a big grin on his face, as his mother uses sign language to ask him what he wants for Christmas.

NZSL with Carter/Facebook

Carter excitedly signs back that he wants a gold Iron Man figurine, but is met with a rude response from Santa himself, who grunts back and turns to the mother to ask her ‘Is there nothing you can do to help him with surgery?’

Obviously upset, the mother tries to keep her composure to avoid letting on to Carter, telling Santa ‘No, there’s no need for that.’

‘Nothing you can do to fix it?’ Santa presses, with the mother responding ‘There is nothing to fix — we have sign language.’

Commenting on their interaction, the mother wrote:’This is not the first time I’ve had to have this conversation with Santa… It’s awful having to answer these questions in front of Carter – when we are there to talk about his Christmas Wishlist!’

Santa’s not very Christmassy response has provoked outrage online, while people have praised the mother for keeping her composure in front of her child.

‘Santa is on my naughty list this year,’ one person wrote, with another commenting ‘Great response from Mum but a little sad she had to advocate for her son in this way TO SANTA!!’

‘[Kudos] to the mom, but I’m sorry if I was there or this was my child I would have probably been more p***ed,’ someone else replied.

Here’s hoping the real Santa makes up for the rude experience by bringing Carter the gold Iron Man he was after this Christmas.