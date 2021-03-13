Sarah Everard Fundraiser Raises More Than £220,000 In Just Hours
A fundraiser set up for Sarah Everard has raised more than £220,000 in a matter of hours.
The fundraising page was set up by the group Reclaim These Streets, who initially had intended to hold vigil to remember Sarah ‘and all women lost to violence’. However, the event was scrapped ‘in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police’.
People have instead been asked to show their respects through making a donation, which will go towards ‘supporting women’s causes around the country’.
Reclaim These Streets will also be giving the remaining funds of their legal costs crowdfunder to this fund, with the goal of reaching £320,000. This would mark £10,000 for every location where vigils had been due to go ahead.
At the time of publication, donations have exceeded £220,000, and show no sign of stopping, with many people leaving messages of support and solidarity.
One person wrote:
I would have gone to my local vigil tonight and was hoping to see plenty of supportive men there too. We need allies. We need men to speak up and call out ‘harmless banter’ and ‘just a bit of fun’ that treats women as public property and fair game without the right to boundaries.
Funding services directly for women in this context is important and I hope men-led awareness services about this will also be funded by these donations – in pubs, sports venues, workplaces as well as schools and colleges.
Another said:
I’d have wanted my wife and female colleagues and friends to feel safe joining this protest, I’d have wanted to join myself, the very best solidarity I can show is to raise my sons well, challenge unacceptable behaviour, and donate to this cause.
In sad solidarity.
As well as making donations, many people will tonight be honouring Sarah’s memory by lighting a candle on their doorstep or in their garden.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sarah Everard at this difficult time.
You can donate to the fundraiser here.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Topics: News, Fundraiser, Now, Sarah Everard, UK