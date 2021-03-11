Sarah Everard’s Parents Pay Tribute To Their ‘Wonderful Daughter’
Sarah Everard’s family have paid tribute to their ‘wonderful daughter and sister’ following her disappearance in London last week.
Sarah, 33, was last seen in Clapham, London, on March 3, and her family has been appealing for information ever since.
In a statement issued today, March 11, her family described her as having brought ‘so much joy to [their] lives’.
The full statement read:
Our beautiful daughter Sarah was taken from us and we are appealing for any information that will help to solve this terrible crime. Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable.
She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour. She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.
It continued, as per Metro Online, ‘We would like to thank our friends and family for all their support during this awful time and we would especially like to thank Sarah’s friends who are working tirelessly to help. We are so grateful to the police and would like to thank them for all they are doing. We are now pleading for additional help from the public.’
The family concluded the statement again appealing for people to come forward with information on Sarah’s whereabouts, adding that, ‘No piece of information is too insignificant.’
Their pleas for information come after human remains were discovered by police in Kent yesterday, March 10, which are still yet to be identified.
Confirming the news, Commissioner Cressida Dick said at the time:
This evening, detectives and search teams investigating Sarah’s disappearance have found very sadly what appears to be human remains.
The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent. As you can imagine, at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity and, indeed, that may take us some considerable time.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer was arrested yesterday on suspicion of Sarah’s murder. He was already in custody at the time as he was being held on suspicion of the 33-year-old’s kidnap.
Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said of the arrest, ‘This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast-moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.’
