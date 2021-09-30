Sarah Everard’s Family Release Heartfelt Statement Following Wayne Couzens Sentencing
The family of Sarah Everard have issued a heartfelt statement following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens.
Couzens, who had been a serving Metropolitan Police Officer at the time of Sarah’s murder in March, has today been sentenced to a whole life order.
Couzens, who pleaded guilty to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah in July, was told by judge Lord Justice Fulford, ‘You have irretrievably damaged the lives of Sarah Everard’s family and friends’.
Sarah’s family have since given the following statement via the Metropolitan Police:
We are very pleased that Wayne Couzens has received a full life sentence and will spend the rest of his life in jail. Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief.
Sarah lost her life needlessly and cruelly and all the years of life she had yet to enjoy were stolen from her. Wayne Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death. The world is a safer place with him imprisoned.
The Everard family went on to state that, seven months after Sarah’s death, ‘the pain of losing her is overwhelming’, and that they ‘miss her all the time’:
She was a beautiful young woman in looks and character and our lives are the poorer without her. We remember all the lovely things about Sarah – her compassion and kindness, her intelligence, her strong social conscience. But we especially like to remember her laughing and dancing and enjoying life. We hold her safe in our hearts.
We are immensely grateful to the police and legal team who worked on Sarah’s case. We cannot thank them enough for their meticulous and painstaking work and for their constant support. We also send our heartfelt thanks to our family and friends for comforting us through this terrible time.
Sarah’s mother, father and sister also gave victim impact statements before the court, with father Jeremy Everard telling Couzens to face him as he told him ‘there can be no redemption’ for the crimes he has committed.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays
