Sarah Everard’s Father Demands Wayne Couzens Look At Him As He Confronts Murderer In Court

by : Cameron Frew on : 29 Sep 2021 16:21
Sarah Everard's Father Demands Wayne Couzens Look At Him As He Confronts Murderer In Court

Sarah Everard’s father demanded Wayne Couzens look at him as he said he’d never forgive him for her murder. 

Couzens, a former Metropolitan police officer, pleaded guilty to murdering Everard in July, following her death in March this year. Details regarding the months and ‘preparations’ prior to her murder have been emerging today, September 29, at his sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Everard’s parents and sister have also been in attendance, where they confronted their daughter’s killer in court and called him a ‘monster’.

Wayne Couzens - File photo dated 16/03/2021 of a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens, making his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh top security jail in south London. Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, will appear at the Old Bailey in London, on the first day of a two-day sentence hearing after pleading guilty to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Issue date: Wednesday September 29, 2021.Alamy

As he asked Couzens to look at him, Everard’s father said, ‘I can never forgive you for what you have done. The horrendous murder of my daughter, Sarah, is in my mind all the time and will be for the rest of my life,’ Sky News reports.

Everard’s father said his daughter’s death ‘preys on my mind all the time’. ‘I can never forgive you for what you have done, for taking Sarah away from us,’ he told Couzens in court.

It’s believed Couzens purchased a plot of land prior to killing Everard, which he’d described as being ‘perfect for day trips’.

‘You stopped us seeing Sarah for one last time and stopped me from giving my daughter one last kiss goodbye. All my family want is Sarah back with us,’ her father continued.

‘No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us. You murdered our daughter and forever broke the hearts of her mother, father, brother, sister, family and her friends. Sarah had so much to look forward to and because of you this is now gone forever.’

Sentencing has been adjourned until tomorrow, September 30. Couzens is expected to learn his sentence just after noon.

