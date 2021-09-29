Sarah Everard’s Father Demands Wayne Couzens Look At Him As He Confronts Murderer In Court

Metropolitan Police

Sarah Everard’s father demanded Wayne Couzens look at him as he said he’d never forgive him for her murder.

Couzens, a former Metropolitan police officer, pleaded guilty to murdering Everard in July, following her death in March this year. Details regarding the months and ‘preparations’ prior to her murder have been emerging today, September 29, at his sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Everard’s parents and sister have also been in attendance, where they confronted their daughter’s killer in court and called him a ‘monster’.

Alamy

As he asked Couzens to look at him, Everard’s father said, ‘I can never forgive you for what you have done. The horrendous murder of my daughter, Sarah, is in my mind all the time and will be for the rest of my life,’ Sky News reports.

Everard’s father said his daughter’s death ‘preys on my mind all the time’. ‘I can never forgive you for what you have done, for taking Sarah away from us,’ he told Couzens in court.

It’s believed Couzens purchased a plot of land prior to killing Everard, which he’d described as being ‘perfect for day trips’.

‘You stopped us seeing Sarah for one last time and stopped me from giving my daughter one last kiss goodbye. All my family want is Sarah back with us,’ her father continued.

‘No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us. You murdered our daughter and forever broke the hearts of her mother, father, brother, sister, family and her friends. Sarah had so much to look forward to and because of you this is now gone forever.’

Sentencing has been adjourned until tomorrow, September 30. Couzens is expected to learn his sentence just after noon.