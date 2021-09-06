Sarah Harding Revealed She ‘Missed’ Girls Aloud Bandmates After Split In Unearthed Interview

PA Images

Sarah Harding can be heard speaking of how she ‘missed’ her Girls Aloud bandmates in a recently unearthed interview.

Harding, who has sadly passed away at the age of just 39, made her final television appearance on Loose Women back in 2017, where she admitted it had been ‘quite hard’ for the group to stay in touch over the years.

Comprised of Harding, Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, Girls Aloud were formed on Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002. They went on to become one the biggest-selling British girl groups of the 21st century, holding the record for ‘Most Consecutive Top Ten Entries in the UK by a Female Group’ in the 2008 edition of the Guinness Book of Records.

PA Images

Girls Aloud eventually split into 2013, with a farewell tour and album marking a decade of chart-topping hits. Sarah went on to venture into acting and reality TV, appearing in St Trinian’s 2, Coronation Street and Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking with Loose Women after her stint in the Big Brother house, Harding reflected on the difficulties of staying in touch with her former bandmates when they were all on different paths in life.

Harding revealed that she was still in touch with the other girls, particularly Nadine, but their busy lives made it tricky to arrange regular catch-ups:

A lot of them are all sort of busy with their families and getting married and all that palaver, so it’s quite hard, especially when we’re all busy. But we cross paths obviously, places like this [TV studios].

You can watch Harding’s appearance on Loose Women for yourself below:

Harding was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in August 2020, and went on to undergo a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy.

Her mother Marie shared the sad news of her daughter’s death on her Instagram page, writing:

It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sarah Harding at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677