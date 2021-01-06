Scammers Reportedly Stole $36 Billion In US Unemployment Benefits Pixabay/PA Images

At least $36 billion in unemployment benefits for out-of-work Americans has been claimed by fraudsters, according to the US Department of Labour.

Scammers reportedly took advantage of the poor security measures in place to verify benefit claimants, allowing them to successfully apply for assistance. Approximately 10% of the $360 billion available in unemployment benefits is said to have been distributed to fraudsters.

With unemployment soaring to new heights as a result of the current pandemic, the majority of scams targeted the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was established to cover workers previously excluded from the US welfare system. Reports say more than one-third of applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance were made by scammers.

Blake Hall, CEO of identity verification service ID.me, told CNBC:

This is the largest fraud attack on the U.S. ever. Period. And it’s not even close.

The most popular method for fraudulent claims is through identity theft, with states warning of email scams that ask claimants to verify their identity by sending personal data such as their date of birth or social security number. As many as 70% of investigations conducted by the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Labor currently involve unemployment benefit claims.

An investigation by USA Today found that the hackers, many of whom are out-of-state or even from other countries, are often gaining tens of thousands of dollars per claim. One scammer based in Nigeria claimed he had made $50,000 from the program, and estimated that he had a one in six success rate in making applications.

The investigation revealed that all 50 US states have seen fraudulent claims grow exponentially during the coronavirus pandemic, with one official saying the programs were struggling to balance the genuine growth in demand for unemployment assistance with the need to ensure the system remains secure.

Suzi LeVine, the Commissioner of Washington state’s Economic Security Department, said:

When you consider the policy factors accelerating benefits and getting them to the neediest people and the expanded $600 available… we had the perfect storm. They have been lying in wait for this moment.

Several states have since frozen applications while they implement changes to their systems, while the COVID relief bill passed by Congress last week also includes new measures aimed at preventing benefit fraud.

However, some fear that introducing enhanced measures, such as requiring claimants to send documents or sit through mandatory waiting times, will create even more uncertainty for unemployed Americans, many of whom are struggling to pay rent or put food on the table.

