Scarlett Johansson Has Given Birth To Her First Baby With Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has officially given birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.

Over the weekend, Colin Jost was performing a standup routine at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut when he briefly mentioned that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant. Now it’s confirmed that she has given birth to their first baby together, Johansson’s rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed to People.

Johansson, known for her roles as Black Widow in Marvel films, has been married to Jost since they held an intimate ceremony in October 2020. Jost, who is known for Saturday Night Live, had been dating Johansson for two years before getting engaged in 2019.

The new baby is Jost’s first child, but is Johansson’s second, as she shares daughter Rose Dorothy, who is nearly 7 years old, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The name of Johansson and Jost’s baby has not been revealed, nor has the baby’s gender or exact date of birth.

Johansson has previously spoken about her parenting, including how she gets her daughter to eat healthy. ‘It’s funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy,” she told People about her first daughter Rose. ‘I think [it’s best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore. Everybody has a different palate. I’ve never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn’t like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. Just offer a variety as much as possible.’