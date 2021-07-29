Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Streaming And Demands Jury Trial

PA Images/Disney

Actress Scarlett Johansson has issued a lawsuit against Walt Disney Company with regards to the recent streaming of the Marvel film Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson is apparently unhappy with Walt Disney Company and the streaming release of the Marvel film Black Widow, which stars Johansson in the title role. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

Advert 10

According to ET, the actress is suing Disney for intentional interference with contractual relations and for inducing breach of contract. ET also reports that Johansson is demanding a jury trial to rule on this case.

Disney

In court documents that were filed on Thursday, Johansson alleges that when the theatrical release of Black Widow also coincided with the film’s release on Disney+, there was a breach in contract. The actress claims that having a simultaneous release has diminished the amount she could potentially make, as her contract states that her compensation for the film would be mainly based on how much Black Widow makes at the box office.

Johansson alleges that she agreed to have Black Widow exclusively release in theaters, so that her compensation would be increased. As the film was simultaneous released in Disney+ and in theaters on July 9, 2021, she states that the Walt Disney Company violated their agreement.

Advert 10

It has not been reported what Johansson is seeking with regards to the lawsuit’s outcome.

Johansson, who also serves as executive producer on the Black Widow film, spoke to ET about what it was like for her to become the first Avenger to helm a project like this: