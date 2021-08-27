School Bans Free School Meals After Saying Kids Will ‘Become Spoiled’

PA Images

A Wisconsin school district has faced outcry from local residents after becoming the only area in the state to opt-out of a free school meals programme.

Members of the Waukesha district school board reportedly decided not to take up the state programme, which offered ‘universal’ access to free meals for students regardless of family income, over concerns children would ‘become spoiled’ and their parents ‘addicted’ to the service.

Of Wisconsin’s 408 school districts, Waukesha was the only one to opt-out of continuing with the ‘Seamless Summer Option’ programme, instead voting to return to the National School Lunch Program, which requires students prove their family’s income is low enough to qualify for free school meals.

The district, which serves 14,000 students, promised the reversal would not see children ‘fall between the cracks,’ however, some local residents are worried that the decision could see many families living ‘paycheck-to-paycheck’ miss out.

‘Even if it’s not my kid who needs that food, it’s just a matter of putting yourself in someone else’s shoes and understanding that we all need to take care of each other,’ said local mother Karen Fraley, adding that ‘the board definitely does seem out of touch with people.’

One parent whose foster children accessed the universal programme said that it had helped remove some of the stigma surrounding free school meals.

‘Kids called them out for getting the different meals and asked them, ‘Why do you get lunch every day?” Chrissy Sebold told the Washington Post. ‘When it was free for everyone, you never had to have that conversation because everyone had access to it. So I really appreciated that it evened out the playing field in a way.’

Campaigners have also pointed out that by switching back to the old programme, the school district could lose out, with the universal programme reimbursing around 50 cents more per meal than the National School Lunch Program.

However, the president of the school board said that reverting to the old policy was part of returning to ‘normal’ following the pandemic. ‘As we get back to whatever you want to believe normal means, we have decisions to make,’ Joseph Como Jr. told the board during a meeting to discuss the programme in June. ‘I would say this is part of normalisation.’

Another board member said they worried that keeping the universal programme could see families grow a ‘slow addiction’ to the service.

In the wake of a campaign by local residents, a special school board meeting on the issue is set to be held next week.