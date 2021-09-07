School Bans Unvaccinated Student Who Says Covid ‘Isn’t Scary’ From Attending Virtual Classes

A student in New Jersey claims his university has banned him from taking classes due to him not being vaccinated.

Despite studying virtually from home, Logan Hollar has alleged that Rutgers University has barred him from taking any classes.

The 22-year-old has not had any of the vaccines for coronavirus and says he is not planning to take the vaccine anytime in the future either.

In 2020, Hollar transferred to the university and spent his junior year taking virtual classes. He remained at his Sandyston home in Sussex County while he was studying online.

Hollar is a senior this year and decided to sign up to take all of his classes as a psychology major virtually.

Rutgers was the first university in the country to make vaccinations mandatory for all students on campus. However, according to NJ.com, students were not required to get the vaccine if they were continuing education programmes only available online, or in fully remote online degree programmes.

Hollar, despite taking part in classes completely virtually, was required to take the vaccine by the university as he did not qualify for the criteria that excluded those working fully remote online degree programmes, or those continuing education programmes online only.

Hollar said he read the guidance released in March, which said students had to get vaccinated if they had plans to return to campus. ‘I figured I wouldn’t be a part of that because all of my classes were remote,’ he told NJ.com.

At the beginning of August, he said he checked his Rutgers University email and had no issues, successfully switching out of a class on August 6. Hollar also completed a mandatory survey about the vaccine, ticking the box that said the university’s rules on vaccines didn’t apply to him, ‘which he believed to be the case’ due to working from home.

He claimed he received no indication from the university that he needed the vaccine after sending off the survey and ‘assumed’ the emails he was getting about the vaccine only applied ‘to in-person students’.

On August 27, Hollar tried to pay his tuition but found he had been locked out of his Rutgers email and associated accounts.

Upon calling the university’s vaccine hotline, he was told he was required to be vaccinated despite working remotely.

Hollar questioned the university’s decision to not allow him to participate in classes without the vaccine despite working remotely and was told by one representative that he could request an exemption form.

However, even if it was accepted, Hollar said it would have taken him between two to four weeks to be reinstated, subsequently missing weeks of classes, he said.

Hollar said he called back days later as he hadn’t received anything, but was told the university ‘would not grant waivers for anyone who had put in for them past August 23’, despite allegedly being told that he could get one ‘no problem on August 27’.

Classes started on September 1, however Hollar said he has not been allowed to attend them and knows another student facing the same problems.

Keith Williams, Hollar’s step-father, was ‘dumbfounded’ by the university’s actions, he said.

‘He chose to remove himself from an on-campus experience so he would not need to be vaccinated,’ he told NJ.com. He called Hollar’s removal from the Rutgers email and online learning ‘crazy’.

Dory Devlin, a spokesperson for the university, said the university’s policy has not changed since it was first announced earlier this year.

She said:

Since March, we have provided comprehensive information and direction to students to meet vaccine requirements through several communications channels, including our university websites, direct emails, and messages relayed throughout the registration and enrollment processes. Registering for classes that are fully remote (synchronous/asynchronous) is not the same as being enrolled in a fully online degree-granting program.

Devlin noted how, as of Friday, September 3, 98.8% of Rutgers students had been vaccinated in-line with the university’s policy, adding that the university has updated its immunization policy to ‘require all students to be fully vaccinated in advance of arriving on campus in the fall’.

Students who have not been vaccinated are required to upload their vaccination information to the university’s immunization portal, which allows 24 hours for processing and vetting.

Devlin explained that students ‘can apply for medical or religious exemption to the vaccine policy’. She went on to say that if exemption requests were submitted by students after August 1, they should ‘expect a two-to-four-week turnaround, during which time they will not have access to university systems’.

She expressed that the university would ‘continue to work with students who have not yet uploaded their documentation so they can gain access to university systems and classes’.

Hollar said that because he’s not in an ‘at-risk age group’, is ‘healthy’ and ‘works out’, he doesn’t think the virus is ‘scary’.

‘If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed,’ he said.

Hollar concluded that he would ‘probably have to transfer to a different university’ due to how ‘concerning’ he had found the vaccine to be ‘pushed’ by the university rather than his doctor.