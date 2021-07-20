School Boys Wear Skirts After Being Banned From Wearing Shorts During Heatwave
In response to shorts being banned, a group of year 10 students have taken a stand opting to wear skirts instead.
Many of us have been struggling in the hot weather since the ‘extreme heat alert‘ was issued by the Met Office. However, not all schools have allowed students to change their uniforms to help them handle the rising temperatures.
Secondary school pupil, Adrian Copp, and a handful of his mates decided to utilise a loophole in their school’s rules which allows skirts but doesn’t assign them to a gender. The move was seen as a protest against the policies of Poltair School in Cornwall.
Copp asked his mother, Donna, if he could get a skirt to protest the ban on shorts in his school and she allowed him to get an Asda skirt.
Copp explained what happened during his day wearing a skirt:
I found it a lot cooler definitely. It’s really uncomfortable wearing trousers in this heat. It was a mixed bag. Some teachers thought we were messing about. But there were others who cheered us on.
There were a group of Year 8 boys who were clapping and cheering us. We were removed from classes and banned for socialisation for 24 hours but we were let go because they couldn’t find anything to pin us on.
We haven’t broken any rules. We just want everyone to have the option to wear shorts in this heat and that goes for the girls too.
Copp had the full backing of his mother who claimed the uniform policy had been an issue for years. She also said she hopes this opens the door for girls in the school to wear shorts as well.
Donna concluded ‘A few of the other boys had bottled it but Adrian kept it going. I’m so proud Adrian has the guts to take a stand.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now, UK