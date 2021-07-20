School Boys Wear Skirts After Being Banned From Wearing Shorts During Heatwave

I found it a lot cooler definitely. It’s really uncomfortable wearing trousers in this heat. It was a mixed bag. Some teachers thought we were messing about. But there were others who cheered us on.

There were a group of Year 8 boys who were clapping and cheering us. We were removed from classes and banned for socialisation for 24 hours but we were let go because they couldn’t find anything to pin us on.

We haven’t broken any rules. We just want everyone to have the option to wear shorts in this heat and that goes for the girls too.