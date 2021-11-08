School Causes Outrage With ‘Group Of Idiots’ Question That Compares Texans To KKK

Alamy

A California high school has sparked backlash with a ‘group of idiots’ question comparing Texans to the Ku Klux Klan.

The multiple-choice question was put forward by a social science teacher last Thursday, November 4, at Whitney High School, located just outside Sacramento.

Advert 10

While a number of schools over the past year have been criticised for their attitudes towards Black history, the coursework on this occasion appears to mock White conservatives, who’ve taken umbrage with the ‘offensive’ question.

The question asked students: ‘A group of complete idiots is: a) KKK, b) all of Florida, c) Fox News, or d) Texans.’

After outraged parents discovered the question and complained about right-wing pupils being ridiculed, the school has promised to conduct a ‘thorough investigation’, with Principal Justin Cutts vowed vowing to take ‘appropriate disciplinary steps’ against the staff member responsible, as per Fox 40.

Advert 10

‘The Whitney High School Administration Team and the Rocklin Unified School District recognises and shares their concerns and is conducting a thorough investigation. Whitney High and Rocklin Unified is committed to providing each student, family and staff with a safe and welcoming environment,’ he wrote in a letter.

‘While personnel matters will remain confidential, appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.’

According to some parents, the unnamed teacher has spoken to students about his problems with the Republican party in the past. ‘We all have different beliefs. This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are,’ one parent said.

Advert 10