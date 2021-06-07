School Drops Confederate Soldier’s Name For NASA Legend Katherine Johnson

NASA

A Virginia school has renamed itself after NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, after voting to remove the name of a Confederate soldier.

The middle school in Fairfax, VA, which was formerly called the Sidney Lanier Middle School, debuted its new name in an official ceremony on Friday, June 4.

The City of Fairfax school board agreed unanimously to change the name in November 2020, following a nationwide reckoning over Confederate monuments and other tributes, particularly in the southern states, in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

In place of Sidney Lanier – a poet who served as a private in the Confederate army – the school chose to honour Katherine Johnson, a Black female mathematician whose pioneering work calculating trajectories for early NASA spaceflights was crucial in helping to put man on the moon.

Johnson was born and lived her whole life in Virginia, attended West Virginia State College – an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) – and taught at a Black school in the state before going on to work for NASA at the Langley Research Centre in Hampton, VA.

According to the school board, Johnson was chosen in part because the Apollo 11 module, which she helped guide to the lunar surface, had the mission name ‘Eagle’ – the same name as the school’s sports teams.

In a press release announcing the change last year, Fairfax city school board member Jon Buttram said:

Her contributions continued to serve the nation and helped ensure that the ‘Eagle had landed… and landed safely’ So, I think it appropriate that the name Katherine Johnson for our middle school will inspire new generations of ‘Eagles’ for our community, and I look forward to watching them fly.

PA Images

As part of the renaming ceremony, which was attended by surviving members of Johnson’s family, the school unveiled new signage, and a mural featuring Johnson’s portrait, ABC News reports.

Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, and a year later was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, which told the story of the Black female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race. She died in February 2020, aged 101.

Speaking following the ceremony, Johnson’s niece, Valerie Johnson, said the family was ‘elated’ that her name had been chosen by the school.

‘Even as a child, I did not really understand the magnitude of her work,’ she said. ‘But as I became an adult I learned about her great and important work at NASA and the fact that she really had superpowers, they were passion, perseverance, and courage.’

Featured Image Credit: NASA