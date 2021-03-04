School Facing Backlash After Asking Students To Pretend They’re Slaves For Assignment

BLivesMatterMS/Twitter/Google Street View

A Mississippi middle school has attracted criticism after asking pupils to pretend they were slaves as part of a writing assignment.

The screenshot, shared to Twitter by Black Lives Matter Mississippi, shows a teacher’s description of a ‘Slave Letter Writing Activity’ in Purvis Middle School.

It’s been shared all across social media, with many describing it as unacceptable and ‘more than disturbing, to say the least’ among the angry and confused reactions to the assignment.

The activity asks students to ‘pretend like you are a slave working on a Mississippi plantation. Write a letter to your family back in Africa or in another American state describing your life.’

It continues: ‘You may discuss the journey to America, as well as the day-to-day tasks you perform. You may also want to tell about the family you live with/work for and how you pass your time when you aren’t working. Write at least three paragraphs (five sentences) in your letter.’

Despite many wishing it wasn’t real, Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton has since confirmed the exercise to WDAM, saying the assignment was given to kids at the school on Wednesday, March 3.

Hampton said the assignment was the last slide of a PowerPoint presentation about ‘atrocities and negatives of slavery’ intended to ‘show our students just how horrible slavery was and to gain empathy for what it was like to be a slave… we do not discriminate against race. We want to be sensitive to what happened in the past.’

In an email obtained by The Daily Beast, the school’s principal Frank Bunnell apologised for ‘something like this happening under my watch.’

Bunnell wrote: ‘A person could read just the assignment and draw a very unrealistic view of the true tragedies that occurred. That was not intended. However, intent does not excuse anything. There is no excuse to downplay a practice that (even after abolished) spurs unjust laws, unfair economic practices, inhumane treatment, and suppression of a people.’

Jeremy Marquell Bridges, social media manager for Black Lives Matter Mississippi, also told the outlet: ‘I don’t know how a logical person teaches this. Like someone who went to school to teach children could think this exercise was helpful in any way. It’s not helpful, it’s hurtful.’

While the student body across the state is said to be made up of 50% Black students, Purvis Middle School has just more than 12% Black pupils, with more than 80% white. ‘This is Klan territory,’ Bridges said.

