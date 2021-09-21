School Hired Stripper Party Bus For Field Trip And Teacher Highlights Issues With Education System
After finding themselves short of buses, a school hired a stripper party bus for a student field trip; a teacher then used it to make a statement on issues within the education system.
Following a national school bus driver shortage, one high school in Boston, Massachusetts, was left with no other option than to use a party bus with stripper poles inside to take students on a field trip.
Jim Mayers, an English teacher at the high school, uploaded a photo of the stripper party bus to Twitter, September 17, though he has since removed it.
The photo, which gained over 92K likes, showed stripper poles and LED lighting, with students in the background, according to Newsweek.
Mayers originally tweeted, ‘Due to the national school bus driver shortage, my school has hired a party bus with stripper poles to transport us for a field trip. This is not a drill.’
‘Yes, this is a true story. However, the entire day was in fact a phenomenal experience for all the kids,’ he added, ‘they didn’t really care about the bus, and a lot of great planning by a lot of great people made for a fantastic day.’
He wrote, ‘When you promise hundreds of kids a fun day with their advisories, you make it happen.’
Mayers has since posted a note about the tweet, explaining why he deleted it, and taking the opportunity the ‘many systemic issues’ facing students and teachers across the country.
‘I’m worried that there is too much attention being paid to the tweet itself, or simply the fact that it went viral,’ he wrote. ‘I posted a sarcastic tweet about the bus, expecting only a few other teacher friends – and I literally mean 2 or 3 – of mine to see, but here we are,’ the English teacher continued.
Mayers wrote:
I’m worried that there is too much attention being paid to the tweet itself, or simply the fact that it went viral, instead of attending to the many systemic issues that are facing not just my students, but students all across the country.
I also think it’s important to note that these types of buses are often used to transport high school students. Many other teachers have reached out to me saying their school has also used similar buses, especially for events like prom.
In the final section of the post, Mayers writes, ‘If it’s gotten people talking about the overall infrastructure of our education system, and the different ways schools are prioritized, then that’s good.’
One user commented under the post, ‘This is just fantastic,’ and another added, ‘You’re a pretty awesome guy. Those kids are blessed to have a teacher like you. Someday they’ll know it.’
