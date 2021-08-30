School Investigating Teacher Who Encouraged Students To Pledge Allegiance To Pride Flag

Libs of TikTok/Twitter

A high school teacher is being investigated for encouraging her students to pledge allegiance to a Pride flag.

The teacher, known as @MrsGillingsworth on the popular video sharing platform, has found herself at the centre of controversy after sharing the video on TikTok.

In the clip, the Orange County-based teacher explains that while the students say the Pledge of Allegiance each day, there isn’t currently an American flag in her classroom.

@libsoftiktok/Twitter

She explained:

During third period they do the Pledge of Allegiance. I always tell my class, ‘Stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, don’t have to say the words’. So my class decided to stand but not say the words. Totally fine.

‘Except for the fact that my room does not have a flag,’ Mrs Gillingsworth continued. ‘It used to be there but I took it down during COVID because it made me uncomfortable and I packed it away… and I haven’t found it yet.’

A student then pointed out that the classroom didn’t actually have a flag to pledge their allegiance to, leading to the teacher pointing out that they do in fact have a flag in the room – a Pride one. Since they didn’t have an American flag, she suggested the students pledged allegiance to that instead.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District addressed the matter on Saturday, August 28, writing on social media:

A personal post by a teacher about the American flag is causing alarm/concern. Respecting our flag is a value we instill in students and is an expectation of our staff. We take this matter with extreme seriousness and are investigating and addressing it.

The video shared by Mrs Gillingsworth has since been deleted, along with her whole TikTok account.

However, Twitter page Libs of TikTok has reshared the clips that sparked people to get in touch with the school.

In a statement shared on Libs of TikTok, Back Bay High School Principal Mike Wagner said in an email, ‘We are aware of the incident and are investigating. While we do not discuss employee related matters, we can tell you that showing respect for our nation’s flag is a value we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees.’

‘We take matters like this seriously and are addressing it,’ the email continued.