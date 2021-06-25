School Meeting Erupts In Chaos After Board Proposes New Transgender Rules

@DrewWilderTV/@jackiebensen/Twitter

A Virginia school meeting ended in chaos and one arrest over proposed transgender policies and lessons on racism.

The Loudoun County Public Schools board was forced to cut the meeting short after attendees were outraged by claims of ‘critical race theory’ being taught and bringing in positive LGBTQ+ rules, with one person arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, another cited for trespassing and a third injured.

Advert 10

A total of 251 people had signed up for public comment on the proposals, which also included letting transgender students use their chosen names and pronouns, as well as using bathrooms and participating in extracurricular activities which align with their gender identity, or wherever they feel most comfortable.

‘Staff or students who intentionally and persistently refuse to respect a student’s gender identity by using the wrong name and gender pronoun are in violation of this policy,’ the proposals stated, NBC News reports.

‘All school mental health professionals shall complete training on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including procedures for preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and discrimination based on gender identity/expression,’ they added.

Advert 10

Parents could be heard chanting ‘Shame on you’ while shouting expletives, with signs reading: ‘We the parents stand up,’ ‘Education not indoctrination,’ and ‘There are two genders: male and female. Trust (teach) the science.’

Retired Republican Senator Dick Black said it was ‘absurd and immoral for teachers to call boys girls and girls boys,’ CNN reports. ‘You’re teaching children to hate others because of their skin colour, and you’re forcing them to lie about other kids’ gender. I am disgusted by your bigotry and your depravity.’

Critical race theory is a hot topic across the US, with a number of states proposing legislation to prevent it being taught in schools. It’s based on the idea that racism is embedded in legal systems and policies, which are built to support white advancement and oppress minorities.

Advert 10

‘Despite what the fear-mongering media tells you – Critical Race Theory is not being taught in our schools, period. Loudoun County is for learners and loud voices aiming to make our schools a political battleground will not silence the work for our students,’ LCPS School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan explained.

‘We will not back down from fighting for the rights of our students and continuing our focus on equity. We will continue to work towards making Virginia, specifically Loudoun, the best place to raise a family. We will continue to move Virginia forward,’ she added.