School Must Pay $1.3 Million To Transgender Student After Refusing Him Bathroom Access

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Aug 2021 10:51
A Virginia school board has been ordered to pay a transgender student a whopping $1.3 million.

The payout comes after transgender student Gavin Grimm sued the Gloucester County School Board in 2015 for denying him access to the boys’ bathroom.

Grimm, now 22, argued the board had violated policy Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in schools, by prohibiting him from accessing the bathroom that matched with his gender identity.

Now, six years on from filing the lawsuit, the court has ruled in the young man’s favour, which Grimm says is ‘fantastic’.

He told Insider:

It’s absolutely vindication. The court found that what they did was wrong and it was discrimination and it was not going to go without consequence, and I think that’s fantastic.

Back in June, the Supreme Court refused to review the case and agreed with the lower court ruling which found that Grimm had been discriminated against in violation of federal law, Insider reports.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) represented Grimm in the lawsuit and announced last week that a settlement has been agreed upon.

Josh Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, said, ‘We are glad that this long litigation is finally over and that Gavin has been fully vindicated by the courts, but it should not have taken over six years of expensive litigation to get to this point.

‘After a year in which state legislatures have introduced an unprecedented number of bills targeting trans youth, we hope that the fee award will give other school boards and lawmakers pause before they use discrimination to score political points,’ Block continued.

Grimm won’t personally be getting the large pay-out, however; it’s believed the money will be going to the ACLU in compensation for the work it did on Grimm’s behalf.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers

