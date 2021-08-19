School Ordered To Pay $300,000 To Teacher Who Was Removed From Classroom For Having Black Lives Matter Flag

PA Images

A teacher who was removed from her classroom for displaying a Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag has received $300,000 in a lawsuit.

Amy Donofrio was reassigned after hanging the flag in the door of her classroom at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, sparking her decision to file a lawsuit against the school district.

She was asked to remove the BLM flag, but she refused to do so, leading to the district reassigning her.

Donofrio claimed the school had retaliated against her and violated her freedom of speech.

Following the incident that occurred in March, the teacher was moved from the teaching department to warehouse duties.

As well as being a teacher, Donofrio co-founded a student-propelled group called the EVAC Movement that reclassifies Black youth in Jacksonville from ‘at risk’ to ‘at hope’.

The Duval County Public Schools district claimed Donofrio was being investigated for ‘several matters’ following its decision to reassign her, but failed to detail what these matters were, USA Today reports.

In light of the lawsuit, the district has voted to reach a settlement with the teacher, down to the fact the case is likely to have gone on for years and could have cost millions of dollars.

The case could have even gone to the Supreme Court if an agreement hadn’t been reached, according to Business Insider.

Board member Warren Jones said at the time of the settlement decision, ‘Though we know we haven’t done anything wrong, these are taxpayer dollars.’

Public records have since revealed the amount agreed was $300,000, $240,000 of which will go to Donofrio, while the remaining $60,000 will go to her attorneys.

Prior to the settlement, Florida State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran appeared to refer to Donofrio’s case.

While he didn’t mention her by name, the commissioner said:

I’m getting sued right now in Duval County, which is Jacksonville, because it was an entire classroom memorialized to Black Lives Matter. We made sure she was terminated, and now we’re being sued by every one of the liberal left groups for freedom of speech issues.

Following Donofrio’s removal from the classroom, a Riverside student created a petition campaigning for her to be reinstated.

While the petition generated 17,000 signatures, Duval County Public Schools have not renewed her teaching contract and, as part of the agreement, has prohibited her from applying for reemployment within Duval Schools.

Apparently, she is ‘devastated’ at the fact she cannot return to teaching as she has been in the profession for over 10 years.