School Principal Under Investigation After Getting Lap Dance From Pupil

A Kentucky school’s principal and other staff are under investigation after receiving a lap dance from a pupil at a Homecoming event.

On Wednesday, October 27, it was confirmed that an investigation was taking place into images taken at Hazard High School that had been circulating on social media.

Among the photographs were images of a male pupil wearing very little clothing while giving lap dances to members of staff, including Hazard’s principal and mayor, Donald ‘Happy’ Mobelini.

Sondra Combs, the school’s independent superintendent, told the Lexington Herald Leader that while the ‘incident is under investigation’, she ‘really can’t talk about’ it.

She confirmed, however, that disciplinary action had already been taken, but that she was not at liberty to discuss any personnel action. However, she ensured that ‘appropriate action’ would be enforced by the time the investigation had ended.

Other photographs uploaded to the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page showed a group of teenage female students in Hooters t-shirts and male students being hit on their backsides with a paddle.

Nema Brewer, a co-founder of the public education group KY.120 United, noted how ‘unhelpful’ the incident was, in that it added to the ‘fire’ that public education is currently under.

‘In fact, it’s disgusting. It appears they are sexualising young adults,’ she said.

Toni Kontz Tatman, spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Education, stated:

We are aware of what took place in Hazard Independent Schools and have been in contact with the superintendent, who has informed us that the incident in question is under investigation.

Mobelini, Hazard’s principal and mayor, has previously come under scrutiny for incidents between him and students.

In 2008, he was allegedly investigated twice for issues involving students and alcohol, however, he did not receive any punishment as he was reportedly unaware of the drinking.