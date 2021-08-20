School Resource Officer Charged With Negligence After He Hid During Parkland Mass Shooting

PA Images

A police officer on duty during the deadly Parkland shooting in 2018 is set to be tried for negligence, after footage appeared to show him hiding outside the building.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, who served as a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, will face charges of child negligence for his actions during the shooting that left 17 people dead.

Prosecutors say that by refusing to enter the school building as the gunman carried out his attack, Peterson failed to protect students and teachers. He denies any wrongdoing.

PA Images

Lawyers for Peterson had been attempting to argue that the resource officer did not qualify as a child caregiver, and so could not be accused of negligence. However in a hearing on Wednesday, a judge ruled that whether he was a caregiver or not was a matter for a jury to decide, paving the way for Peterson to stand trial on 11 charges, including for felony child negligence.

Following Wednesday’s hearing Peterson spoke out to defend his actions during the mass shooting, telling local station Local10. ‘I’ll never forget the day,’ he said. ‘Not only kids died. I had friends that died. Never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die knowing that animal was up in the building.’

Footage released in the months following the shooting appeared to show Peterson standing outside the school building and failing to take any action aside from radioing for more than 45 minutes, per CNN.

After the video was made public, Peterson faced widespread condemnation for failing to confront the gunman in what became the deadliest school shooting in US history.

PA Images

In a statement issued in March 2018, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said that ‘The video speaks for itself,’ and that Peterson’s actions ‘were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation.’

The deputy, who resigned from his role following the shooting, claimed that he was unaware that the shooter was inside the building, saying ‘I didn’t do anything there to try and hurt any child there on the scene. I did the best I could with the information. I did the best [I could.]’

Nikolas Cruz has confessed to the shooting, for which he could face the death penalty if convicted.