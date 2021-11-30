School Shooting Leaves At Least Three Students Dead And Six Injured

@GerstNation/Twitter/Alamy

A shooting at a school in Michigan has left at least three students dead, according to authorities.

Police were called to Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, after reports of a school shooting on Tuesday, November 30.

A 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire at the school, killing three students and injuring six others, including a teacher.

According to the Associated Press, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe spoke at a press conference where he revealed that no motive was known at this time.

Police responded to calls of an active shooter at the school at 12:55pm local time. Officer McCabe said police had received over 100 calls about the incident. A suspect has been arrested and authorities found a semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with clips of ammunition.

Officer McCabe spoke about the moment police found the suspect, saying that ‘deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody.’

The Associated Press spoke to Robin Redding, a parent of a 12th grade student, who revealed that there was talk of trouble taking place at the school before the shooting took place.

Redding revealed that her son stayed home from school today in anticipation of something bad happening. ‘He was not in school today,’ she told the AP. ‘He just said that ‘Ma I don’t feel comfortable. None of the kids that we go to school with are going today,’’

Tim Throne, who is the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, spoke to reporters and revealed that he was not aware of the names of the victims. He said, ‘I’m shocked. It’s devastating.’

According to Officer McCabe, the suspect would not reveal how he was able to take the gun into the school. The suspect was also unharmed before being taken into custody.