School Shooting Reported To Be ‘Major Incident’ As Police Rush The Building

WAVY/Heritage High School/Facebook

Virginia police have responded to reports of a shooting at a high school.

Reports of the shooting at Heritage High School emerged today, September 20, around noon local time.

Students are said to have since been evacuated from the premises, with parents being told to meet their children at the school’s tennis court.

Newport News Police Department initially reported that two people were taken to the hospital. However, a more recent report states that two to five people were brought to the Riverside Regional Medical Center. One person was shot in the face and one person was shot in the leg. It is said that these injuries are not life-threatening.

The ordeal is being described as a ‘major incident’, and schools located nearby have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Newport News Police Department has shut down reports of there being other active shooters in other schools.

A large police presence remains at the school as the investigation continues.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner has since tweeted that he is ‘closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News’.

Warner also said that he’s ‘praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more’.

Police are yet to share any information about the suspect/s and if they are still looking for them.

According to Mail Online, the chief of police plans to hold a news conference in front of the school later today.

More to follow…