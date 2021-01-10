School Shooting Survivors Say Politicians At Capitol Riot Should Now Understand Their Trauma PA

Survivors of school shootings in the US have said that they hope their country’s lawmakers can now understand the trauma school children go through following the violent riots at the Capitol.

Earlier this week, a mob of protestors stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win. Lawmakers were barricaded in rooms to protect them from harm while law enforcement officers struggled to contain the situation.

Now, school children who survived school shootings hope that politicians who previously voted against gun reform laws will have a different outlook.

‘I hope [lawmakers] realise how much trauma high school Americans and middle school kids go through, not necessarily every single day, but more often than every other nation worldwide,’ Mariah Cooley, told CNN. She was at her high school Peoria, Illinois, during a lockdown in winter 2018.

Aalayah Eastmond, who survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 recalled the fear she felt when having to shelter from the shooter.

‘It’s a very weird situation as a gun violence survivor and a school shooting survivor, and wanting lawmakers to understand that feeling to get work done and laws passed,’ she said.

Eastmond, who lobbies for gun reform, said: ‘The goal is to decrease the amount of people that experience what I experienced.’

‘I’m glad [lawmakers] understand the fear and the feeling, but the situation in which caused them to feel that, it really infuriates me,’ she added.

Her words were echoed by fellow classmates, Jaclyn Corin and Cameron Kasky, who also survived the Parkland shooting.

Corin said seeing pictures on social media of senators and representatives ducking under chairs and hiding out in offices ‘was kind of weird’, when she is ‘so used to seeing young kids doing that’.

Kasky added: ‘Mitch McConnell and my sixth-grade sister now have something in common.’

Lane Murdock, who grew up near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 26 students and teachers were shot and killed in 2014, told CNN that active shooter drills ‘were a part of everyday life as a child’.

In light of the events at the Capitol earlier this week, Murdock said it was surprising to see politicians in that position.

She said: ‘Politicians always mourned with their communities, but always kind of knew it wouldn’t happen to them. In America, politicians have certain privileges.’

‘I’m mourning the fact that our country has become a place where our politicians have to hide in fear. But it was displaying to me something I already knew when it comes to control and distribution of widespread use of guns,’ she added.

