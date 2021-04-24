unilad
Advert

School That Suspended Male Student For Wearing Nail Varnish Changes ‘Harmful’ Dress Code

by : Mike Williams on : 24 Apr 2021 15:22
School That Suspended Male Student For Wearing Nail Varnish Changes 'Harmful' Dress CodeKTABTV/trevvowilkinson/Twitter

The Texas school that removed a male pupil for wearing nail polish has now amended its entire dress code with a more gender neutral policy.

When then 17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson refused to remove his nail polish after arriving to class in October 2020, Clyde High School decided to suspend him.

Advert

An impassioned speech addressing LGBTQ+ rights led to worldwide attention and hundreds of thousands of signatures in support.

In the wake of the now 18-year-old’s protest, the school in question has opted to change its dress policy to accommodate everyone. Making its dress code more gender neutral, thanks to the help of Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Texas.

In December, the ACLU asked the school to ‘do the right thing’, according to CNN. After lengthy talks, the school decided to alter the policy for one semester, but Trevor was not happy that it was but a temporary fix to an ongoing solution.

victoriaPA Images
Advert

‘I’m graduating this year so I won’t be around to stand up to this and keep fighting this,” he shared. ‘So the lawyers got more involved and kind of guided them a little bit, and my school did the great thing and made a committee to make this gender-neutral dress code and it got approved three nights ago,’ he clarified after the victory.

The ACLU’s attorney, Brian Klosterboer, said: ‘Forcing students to follow gender stereotypes is outdated, unconstitutional, and harmful. We are thankful that the school district has changed its discriminatory dress code. This would not have been possible without Trevor’s advocacy and bravery on this issue.

‘It’s amazing,’ said Trevor, after the decision went his way. ‘I think that the policy is inclusive to everyone and I truly do believe that it’s gender neutral,’ he said, happily.

‘There’s still a few things that we could change, but overall we still are making so many great steps in the right direction. I’m so proud of my school and everyone that helped me get to this point.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage
Animals

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here
Film and TV

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen
News

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave
News

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave

Topics: News, high school, Now

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    This teenager's painted nails got him suspended. Now his Texas school district has created a more gender-neutral dress code policy

 