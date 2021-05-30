Scientist Takes First-Ever Journey To Third-Deepest Ocean Trench On Earth, Finds Plastic

There was one funny scene when we were exploring the area. There was one white material floating around. I was saying, ‘Victor, that’s a jellyfish.’ We went there and approached, and it was just plastic.

The only unusual thing there was the garbage. There was a lot of garbage in the trench. There were a lot of plastics, a pair of pants, a shirt, a teddy bear, packaging and a lot of plastic bags. Even me, I did not expect that, and I do research on plastics.